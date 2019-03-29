UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (G24) a €46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.92 ($52.23).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €46.08 ($53.58) on Monday. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 12 month high of €48.62 ($56.53). The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

