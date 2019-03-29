UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWNI. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.00 ($53.48).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €44.13 ($51.31) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

