Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,713 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Tyson Foods worth $39,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,738,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

