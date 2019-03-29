Tyler Technologies (TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.70.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,116. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.29. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $760,454.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,608,552.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total value of $2,012,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,676 shares of company stock worth $8,798,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 67,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

