Two Sigma Securities LLC Trims Position in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,675 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,323,000 after acquiring an additional 630,649 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 19,097,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 241,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 9.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,240,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 38.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 38.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,181 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:AVP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,016. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.21. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

