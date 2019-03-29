Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $40,000 in Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,532,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $5,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,339,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 963,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,110. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

