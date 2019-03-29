Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $30,000 in Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 46.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 150.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,326,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 15.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 301,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Shares of PXLW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.83. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

