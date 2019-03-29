Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,600. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $137.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

