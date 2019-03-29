Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $3.79 Million in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3,695.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,956 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $496,301.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,721.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $43.83. 17,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,030. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/two-sigma-investments-lp-invests-3-79-million-in-teradata-co-tdc.html.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.