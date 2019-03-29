Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.42 Million Stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 663.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at $22,648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,731,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,568,000 after acquiring an additional 247,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 556,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 222,806 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 737,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 161,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 359,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 121,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $82.04.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.49%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/two-sigma-investments-lp-has-3-42-million-stake-in-emcor-group-inc-eme.html.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.