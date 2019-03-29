Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 614,600 Shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.40% of Conduent worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $17,058,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,163 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Conduent by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,498,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 933,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 725,868 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Conduent by 23,453,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 703,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

CNDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,081. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.44. Conduent Inc has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Conduent had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

