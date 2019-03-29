Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 100,414 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,414 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,418,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,456,000 after acquiring an additional 882,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,250,000 after acquiring an additional 293,045 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,113,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 281,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 price target on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.38. 9,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,649. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $120.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

