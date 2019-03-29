Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

TRCB stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.44. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 286.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,846 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

