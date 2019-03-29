Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,514. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.48.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

