TrovaGene (TROV) & Vericel (VCEL) Head to Head Comparison

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TrovaGene and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $380,000.00 38.51 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.44 Vericel $90.86 million 8.33 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -123.43

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than TrovaGene. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TrovaGene and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 4 0 2.80

TrovaGene presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 541.03%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $18.98, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Vericel.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -4,354.76% -142.49% -102.44% Vericel -8.96% -7.58% -5.59%

Summary

Vericel beats TrovaGene on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

