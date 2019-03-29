TRON Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Liquid, Gate.io and HitBTC. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $272.10 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00395038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.01576472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00242106 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006539 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00001114 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bithumb, Neraex, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, Coinnest, DigiFinex, BitFlip, OKEx, Coindeal, Kucoin, Coinrail, Zebpay, Rfinex, LiteBit.eu, LBank, Tokenomy, Liquid, Bitfinex, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Huobi, Livecoin, Cobinhood, WazirX, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Allcoin, OEX, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Ovis, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Sistemkoin, Exrates, IDCM, Cryptomate, Upbit, Indodax, Mercatox, DDEX, Bitbns, IDAX, Hotbit, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Bibox, BitForex, Koinex, Tidex, RightBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN, OpenLedger DEX, Braziliex, Kryptono, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.