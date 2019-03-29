Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 8,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,502. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $339.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 79.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 728,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 68.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 351,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 143,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

