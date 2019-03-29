TreeHouse Foods (THS) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

THS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.38.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 39,034 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,484,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

