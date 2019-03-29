Travelers Companies (TRV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $151.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry year to date. Travelers boasts a strong market position as one of the leading writers of auto and homeowners’ insurance plus commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. It has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using the same to boost shareholder value as well as pursue its growth initiatives. A solid retention and a positive renewal rate change are the company’s positives. With a progressing interest rate environment, Travelers expects $20-$25 million of higher after-tax net investment income on a quarterly basis in 2019. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induce volatility in Traveler’s underwriting results. Also, high debt level drive higher interest expenses, which in turn weigh on margin expansion concerns.”

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Travelers Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays raised Travelers Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.08.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,097,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,566,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,427.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 70,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

