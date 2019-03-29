Traders Sell The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) on Strength (ULTI)

Traders sold shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $69.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $114.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.84 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, The Ultimate Software Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. The Ultimate Software Group traded up $1.18 for the day and closed at $329.77

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $331.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.49.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.33.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $176,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total transaction of $1,659,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,213.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) on Strength (ULTI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/traders-sell-the-ultimate-software-group-ulti-on-strength-ulti.html.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTI)

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.