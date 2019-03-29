Traders Sell Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) on Strength (TEVA)

Traders sold shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $23.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.63 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $16.00

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $35,414.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $309,253 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

