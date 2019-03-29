Traders Sell Shares of Comcast (CMCSA) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on strength during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $74.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $158.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.24 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Comcast had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Comcast traded up $0.58 for the day and closed at $40.21Specifically, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,363.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $542,753.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,139,949 shares of company stock valued at $43,297,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.84.

The stock has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,908,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,378 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,692,759,000 after acquiring an additional 509,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 363.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,343,930,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

