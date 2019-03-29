Traders Buy Texas Instruments (TXN) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $154.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $75.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $79.00 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Texas Instruments had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded down ($2.36) for the day and closed at $105.97

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 6,648 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $683,813.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy Texas Instruments (TXN) on Weakness” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/traders-buy-texas-instruments-txn-on-weakness.html.

About Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.