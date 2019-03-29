Traders Buy Shares of Sherwin-Williams (SHW) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) on weakness during trading on Friday. $127.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.59 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Sherwin-Williams had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Sherwin-Williams traded down ($0.51) for the day and closed at $430.71

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $465.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.29.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total value of $593,026.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total value of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Shares of Sherwin-Williams (SHW) on Weakness” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/traders-buy-shares-of-sherwin-williams-shw-on-weakness.html.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.