Titan Machinery Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.05 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TITN. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

TITN stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $25.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 425.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

