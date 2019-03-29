TigerLogic (TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $12.05. TigerLogic shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 3477188 shares trading hands.
About TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR)
TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.
