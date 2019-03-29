TigerCash Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. TigerCash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $34.82 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.03882633 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024209 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

