Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 164,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,616,844. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

