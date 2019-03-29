Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in News Corp (NWS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in News were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of News by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWS. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NWS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,109. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.43. News Corp has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-grows-stake-in-news-corp-nws.html.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.