Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 21,131 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Novocure were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Novocure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $49,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $166,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 921,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,460,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126,687 shares of company stock worth $52,326,450. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Novocure in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

NVCR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 4,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.98. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $56.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

