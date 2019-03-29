Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,307,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,806,000 after purchasing an additional 182,469 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

