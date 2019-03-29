TheStreet Lowers KBR (KBR) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE KBR opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. KBR has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

In other KBR news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 218.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.