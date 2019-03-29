The Midas Touch Gold Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (TMTG)

The Midas Touch Gold (CURRENCY:TMTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One The Midas Touch Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM, BitForex and Coinsuper. The Midas Touch Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $128,402.00 worth of The Midas Touch Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Midas Touch Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00403501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.01579392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00237404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003288 BTC.

The Midas Touch Gold Token Profile

The Midas Touch Gold’s genesis date was July 10th, 2018. The Midas Touch Gold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Midas Touch Gold’s official Twitter account is @tmtgdge . The Midas Touch Gold’s official website is dgex.io

The Midas Touch Gold Token Trading

The Midas Touch Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Midas Touch Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Midas Touch Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Midas Touch Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

