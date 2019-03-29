The First Bancshares (FBSI) vs. United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Head to Head Analysis

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and United Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 18.33% N/A N/A United Financial Bancorp 19.34% 8.49% 0.83%

The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The First Bancshares and United Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of United Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of United Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. United Financial Bancorp pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and United Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $16.13 million 2.20 $2.98 million N/A N/A United Financial Bancorp $309.73 million 2.37 $59.91 million $1.17 12.28

United Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Summary

United Financial Bancorp beats The First Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the First Home Bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including vehicle, personal, and certificate of deposit loans; real estate loans for purchasing a new home, home construction, refinancing existing home, adding to existing home, and buying undeveloped land; agriculture loans, such as livestock, line of credit, equipment, and agriculture real estate loans; and commercial loans comprising term, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers direct deposit, telephone banking, safe deposit box, merchant, and cash management services, as well as debit cards. Further, it invests in mortgage-back securities, the United States Government and agency securities, and other assets. The company operates through a home office in Mountain Grove; and seven full service branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane, and Springfield, Missouri. First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans, marine floor plan loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides various financial advisory services. It has 53 banking offices, 64 ATMs, and 7 loan production offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Rockville Financial, Inc. and changed its name to United Financial Bancorp, Inc. in April 2014. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

