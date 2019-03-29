TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 1,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,425. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.33.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 233,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.