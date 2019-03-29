TELUS (T) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.22

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$49.22 and last traded at C$49.07, with a volume of 386158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.78.

Get TELUS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 3.19320931785539 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 78.36%.

WARNING: “TELUS (T) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.22” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/telus-t-sets-new-12-month-high-at-49-22.html.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.