Telford Homes plc (TEF) Insider Jonathan Di-Stefano Acquires 1,216 Shares

Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) insider Jonathan Di-Stefano bought 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £3,599.36 ($4,703.20).

Telford Homes stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72. Telford Homes plc has a 1-year low of GBX 267 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 474.50 ($6.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telford Homes from GBX 469 ($6.13) to GBX 441 ($5.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Telford Homes from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Telford Homes in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Telford Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

