Telenav Inc (TNAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Telenav posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Telenav had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Telenav stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,310. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $284.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 100,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 257,251 shares of company stock worth $1,453,157. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Telenav by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Telenav by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telenav by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,720 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

