Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays set a $287.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

In other Teleflex news, VP John Deren sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total value of $36,303.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,401.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.52, for a total transaction of $1,162,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock worth $3,224,930. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.37. 78,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,631. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $305.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

