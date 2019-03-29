Teladoc Health (TDOC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Teladoc’s shares have outperformed industry in a year. With a number of acquisitions completed since its inception, the company has expanded its distribution capabilities and broadened its service offering. It is witnessing growth in its client roster due to the addition of new clients across multiple market segments. Teladoc is witnessing an increase in revenues driven by a rise membership and visits. Nevertheless, Teladoc has incurred significant losses and has been unable to generate cash from operations. The company’s struggle may continue in the coming quarters too. Its high debt level caused a spike in interest expenses, which weighs on operating margins.”

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Teladoc Health from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.84.

NYSE TDOC opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,891,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,949,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,212. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 127,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,112,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 101,498 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

