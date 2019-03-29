Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $48.52 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.71% of Robert Half International worth $48,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Nomura reduced their target price on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other Robert Half International news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-has-48-52-million-stake-in-robert-half-international-inc-rhi.html.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.