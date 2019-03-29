Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $39.26 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 796,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,843 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $39,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE XEL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 819,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,745. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

