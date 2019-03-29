Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $32.54 Million Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lear were worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in Lear by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Lear by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lear by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lear by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $136.32. 239,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Lear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

In other news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

