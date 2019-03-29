Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $64,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Progressive by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,463,000 after acquiring an additional 850,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Progressive by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,168,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $871,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,012,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $182,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,519. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.42. 23,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,428. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

