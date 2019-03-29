TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of AMTD opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $62.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth about $158,098,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth about $2,497,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

