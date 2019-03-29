Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

SKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.42). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,922.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 750,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713,197 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

