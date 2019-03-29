Talos Energy (TALO) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is one of 176 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Talos Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Talos Energy alerts:

98.2% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talos Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $891.29 million $221.54 million 10.14 Talos Energy Competitors $11.14 billion $754.49 million 11.79

Talos Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 31.78% 5.25% 2.12% Talos Energy Competitors -7.52% -15.08% 4.97%

Volatility and Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Talos Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Talos Energy Competitors 1991 8203 11836 389 2.47

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.67%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 44.37%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Talos Energy beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.