Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after buying an additional 826,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,419,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,654,000 after buying an additional 826,922 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLRD stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,944.45%. The company had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRD. B. Riley cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tailored Brands in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tailored Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

