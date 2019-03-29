Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Trading Down 5.7%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.01 and last traded at $56.34. 526,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 416,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. First Analysis raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.48.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $59,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $174,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,138. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

