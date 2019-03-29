Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Sypris Solutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

